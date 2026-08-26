Majority of South Koreans not on board with US policy, first time in two decades — poll

SEOUL, August 26. /TASS/. For the first time in 23 years, a majority (55%) of residents of the Republic of Korea negatively assess the policies of the United States, according to the results of a poll conducted by the US-based Pew Research Center.

The Center polled 1,045 people between March 3 and April 4, prior to US President Donald Trump ordering the Pentagon to scale back annual joint military exercises with South Korea.

"For the first time in over 20 years, a majority of South Koreans have an unfavorable opinion of the US," a report from the research center reads.

According to the data provided, a similar situation was recorded only in 2003 when 50% of respondents reported feeling negative towards the United States while 46% were pro-American. The Center has been conducting research on this issue since 2002.

In 2025, only 39% of respondents had a negative opinion about US policy while 61% of respondents held the opposite view.

"South Koreans are much less likely than a few years ago to view the US as a reliable partner to their country," according to the report. "While around six-in-ten South Korean adults (57%) consider the US a reliable partner, that’s down from 83% in 2022, when we last asked this question during the Biden administration."

In 2026, only 47% of respondents agreed that the United States contributes to peace and stability on the planet. This figure stood at 74% in 2023.

"A broad majority of South Koreans (85%) disapprove of the way Trump is dealing with tariffs, including 63% who strongly disapprove. Only 14% approve of the US president’s handling of tariffs," the report continued.

At the time when the survey was conducted, Trump had threatened to raise tariffs on South Korean goods to 25%, despite the trade agreement that existed between the countries.

"Despite viewing the US less favorably this year, South Koreans still overwhelmingly name the US as their country’s most important ally. This share has decreased slightly since last year (84% vs. 89%)," according to the Pew Research Center.

"In 2025, South Koreans were more likely than people in all but one other of 24 surveyed countries - Israel - to name the US as their most important ally," the report added.