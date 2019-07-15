Ukraine extends ban on imports of Russian goods until December 2020

KIEV, July 15. /TASS/. Ukraine’s government has extended its ban on imports of Russian goods until December 31, 2020, by amending the relevant decree. The amended document has been published on the website of the Cabinet.

"In paragraph 1, the words and dates "until December 31, 2019 "should be replaced by the words "until December 31, 2020"," according to the text of the document.

This decree comes into force on the day of publication. In addition, it is supplemented by a provision, which states that the imports of goods into the country and their customs clearance are allowed only in the amount of the advance payment, which has already been made from the Ukrainian side.

On January 1, 2016, due to adoption of the economic part of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, Russia suspended the agreement on a free trade zone (FTA) with Ukraine to protect the country's economic interests.

Since the beginning of 2016, the food embargo, which had been imposed by the Russian government in response to the sanctions of European countries against Russia, was also applied to Ukraine.

Ukraine, in turn, adopted a resolution banning imports of goods originating from Russia. The document entered into force on January 10, 2016.

In 2016, Ukraine introduced duties and embargo on Russian goods. In particular, the following products came under restrictions: meat, fish, cereals, grain, bakery and confectionery products, dairy products, coffee, tea, vodka, beer, cigarettes, a number of chemicals, mineral fertilizers, railway equipment, animal feed and veterinary medicine as well as cars, buses, tractors, trucks and motorcycles.