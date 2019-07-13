Venezuela signs agreement with large Russian company — minister

CARACAS, July 13. /TASS/. The Venezuelan authorities have signed an agreement with one of the largest Russian industrial enterprises, Minister of Industries and National Production Tareck El Aissami said on Friday.

"We have signed an agreement with a large company in Russia," El Aissami told a conference in a speech broadcast live on Venezolana de Television. The minister did not elaborate on the agreement.

He added that Venezuela is in talks with two large automobile manufacturers in China.

"Our relations with Russia are developing in all sphere. Russia is a powerful country not only militarily, but economically as well," Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

This week El Aissami took part on the Global Summit on Production and Industrialization held in Russia's Yekaterinburg on July 9-11.