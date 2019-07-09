Russia to start supplies of civil ships to Serbia

YEKATERINBURG, July 9. /TASS/. Russia and Serbia are discussing the issue of Russia’s civil ships supplies, press service of the Industry and Trade Ministry said in a statement following a bilateral meeting between Minister Denis Manturov and Serbia’s Minister in charge of innovations and technological development Nenad Popovic as part of the GMIS summit.

"Currently the issue of supplies of Russian civil ships as well as the issue of participation of Russian enterprises in the upgrade of Serbia’s port infrastructure and privatization of existing enterprises are being addressed," the statement said.

Manturov noted that the Russian side invites Serbian partners to cooperate within the framework of Russia’s industrial zones abroad, the press service said. "The zone in Egypt will be the first to be launched," the ministry added.

The Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit GMIS-2019 is being held in Yekaterinburg on July 9-11. Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the summit. TASS is general information partner and photohost agency.