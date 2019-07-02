OPEC + countries agree to extend deal; difficulties may arise with charter and fees

VIENNA, July 2. / TASS /. OPEC + countries have agreed to extend the transaction to reduce oil production until April 2020, difficulties in today's negotiations may arise with the charter and cash contributions of the participating countries, required for organizational support of the transaction, which is carried out by the OPEC secretariat, two sources in deligations told TASS reporter on Tuesday.

"The extension was approved by everyone. There are questions on the charter," said one of the TASS interviewees. These questions, he said, relate to "contributions." Another source also confirmed that the extension of the agreement was approved, formalities remain.

Earlier, the Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, Khaled al-Faleh, said that the charter is scheduled to be signed today, what's left to discuss are the budget and contribution fees. However, he noted that their amount is insignificant compared to the benefits from participating in the transaction.

