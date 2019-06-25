KRET’s Arctic equipment endures deep freezes at -60С surpassing global standards

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, June 25. /TASS/. The equipment, the Radio-Electronic Technologies Concern (KRET) produces for the Arctic, continues working even in minus 60 degrees frosts, while work of foreign products is limited to minus 40 degrees, KRET’s First Deputy Director General Vladimir Zverev said in an interview with TASS at the Army-2019 international military show on Tuesday.

According to the company’s representative, all equipment for the Arctic region - vehicles, tow trucks, aviation - are made to endure extremely low temperatures.

"Presently, all the equipment we produce can work in the Arctic’s severe conditions, where air temperatures drop even to minus 60 degrees, while the rest of the world is limited to using equipment at minus 40 degrees the lowest," he said, adding the equipment, made to work in the tough conditions, is designed to have short terms for configuration, tests and adjusting.

KRET is the largest Russian holding company in the radio-electronic industry. Their activities are related to development and manufacturing of electronic warfare and intelligence devices, friend-or-foe identification systems and airborne electronics systems, special-purpose measuring instruments, as well as electrical connectors and cable products. The company unites more than 65 research institutes, design bureaus and plants in Russia’s 29 regions.

The Army-2019 forum is underway in the Moscow region. It will continue to June 30. Some events have been arranged in Russia’s other regions. According to preliminary estimates, the forum has attracted 1,500 Russian manufacturers and organizations, which will present 27,000 samples of products and technologies.