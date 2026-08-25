MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces lost 87 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 51 UAV control centers in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup South, the battlegroup’s spokesman Vadim Astafyev reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, the enemy lost more than 255 personnel. Combined arms units and attack UAV crews destroyed a Leopard-2A5 tank, two foreign-made HMMWV armored combat vehicles, 29 motor vehicles, four field artillery weapons, 42 ground robotic systems, 51 UAV control centers, and eight materiel depots. Air defense systems shot down 87 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and 107 heavy-lift rotor drones," he said.

The officer added that over the past 24 hours, unmanned systems units in the Kramatorsk and Slavyansk sectors destroyed 49 Ukrainian UAV communication antennas, 31 ground robotic systems, 22 UAV control centers, and 19 enemy drones.