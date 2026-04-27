Russia’s Pacific Fleet ships return to Vladivostok after visiting ports in six countries

VLADIVOSTOK, April 27. /TASS/. A detachment of ships of Russia’s Pacific Fleet, consisting of the corvettes Sovershenny and Rezky, as well as the tanker Pechenga, has returned to Vladivostok after traveling more than 12,000 nautical miles and visiting six foreign countries, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene.

A welcoming ceremony for the sailors was held on Monday, April 27.

As part of their international activities, Russian Navy ships made friendly calls at the ports of Georgetown (Malaysia), Thilawa (Myanmar), Visakhapatnam (India), Chittagong (Bangladesh), Sihanoukville (Cambodia), and Zhanjiang (China).

"Today, we welcome the Pacific Fleet detachment of ships, consisting of the corvettes Sovershenny and Rezky, and the medium-sized sea tanker Pechenga, back to their home base after completing combat missions. For over two months, the detachment of ships conducted missions in the Asia-Pacific region, traveling more than 12,000 miles across two oceans and five seas, and paying friendly visits to about six ports in six foreign countries, which highly praised the maritime culture, military bearing, and upkeep of the ships," Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet Viktor Liina said.

In keeping with tradition, the corvette commanders were presented with suckling pigs. The commander presented state and departmental awards to the crew members who distinguished themselves during the voyage. The sailors’ families, along with the command staff, greeted them.

The Pacific Fleet detachment of ships departed from Vladivostok on February 12, 2026, to conduct missions in the Asia-Pacific region. Upon leaving their base for the Sea of Japan, the Sovershenny and Rezky repelled air attacks and destroyed mock enemy naval drones. In Peter the Great Bay, the sailors practiced anti-submarine warfare missions. The crew of the ship's Ka-27 helicopter also participated in the maneuvers.