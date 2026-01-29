CSTO to increase its combat capabilities by adding latest weapons — secretary general

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will boost its combat capabilities, including by adding the latest weapons, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov told reporters in an interview.

"As part of the Collective Security Strategy, renewed in 2025, our organization is set to continue ramping up the combat capabilities of the CSTO [collective] force, including by equipping it with modern reconnaissance, electronic warfare and unmanned [robotic] systems, and automated troop control means," he said.

"Our organization has a good `track record’. We have managed to prevent or mitigate a number of crises over a more than 30-year history of the Treaty <…> within the borders of CSTO member countries," Masadykov continued. "Naturally, we continue to prioritize using preventive, political and diplomatic methods while improving our capabilities and taking more steps to develop the CSTO’s crisis response system," he added.