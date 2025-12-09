Russian army protects territorial integrity in the Arctic — Navy chief

ST. PETERSBURG, December 9. /TASS/. Russian forces safeguard the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty in the Arctic region, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

"The Russian army upholds Russia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, including in the Arctic," he said at the "Arctic: Today and the Future" International Forum.

Moiseyev noted that the main tool for implementing these commitments is the Russian Navy, which ensures security and stability in the region.