Pantsir-SMD-E in focus of attention at High-Precision Systems exposition in Dubai

DUBAI, November 21. /TASS/. At the Dubai Airshow 2025 International Exhibition, the Pantsir-SMD-E anti-aircraft missile system and the Dzhigit launcher garnered the most attention from visitors at the High-Precision Systems holding company's booth, according to the company’s statement to TASS.

"Thousands of attendees explored the weapons showcased at the High-Precision Systems stand (a part of Rostec). The Pantsir-SMD-E air defense missile system and the Dzhigit launcher stood out as particularly intriguing to both visitors and journalists," the company’s press release noted.

Visitors also had the opportunity to learn more about the features of the Verba man-portable air defense system, an advanced airspace control system, and the Kh-UAV air-to-air guided missile.

In addition to showcasing their latest developments, High-Precision Systems conducted numerous meetings with international partners throughout the event.

The Dubai Airshow remains one of the world's premier aerospace and defense exhibitions, setting industry trends. This year’s event runs from November 17 to 21. Russia is presenting approximately 900 product samples, including over 30 of its most popular offerings, displayed in full scale.