AI is integral part of SU-57 used in special operation zone — Russia’s first deputy PM

DUBAI, November 17. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence technologies employed in the Su-57 have become a crucial component of the fighter jet's operational capabilities during Russia's ongoing military special operation. Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, Denis Manturov, shared these insights with the media at the Dubai Airshow 2025.

"I inquired once again today with our Su-57 chief pilot about the effectiveness of artificial intelligence in pilot operations. Given that we're discussing a fifth-generation aircraft - one of the most advanced fighter jets worldwide - the aircraft has already demonstrated its combat prowess and actively participates in the current military campaign. Artificial intelligence is, without question, now an integral part of its operational framework," Manturov stated. He elaborated that AI technology significantly enhances pilots' decision-making speed and enables simultaneous control of the aircraft and its weapons systems.

"Artificial intelligence is actively integrated into the exhibition alongside the pilot," Manturov added.