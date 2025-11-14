Russian tech firm starts serial output of smart surveillance systems for strike drones

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Rusel Holding Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has launched serial production of gyro-stabilized opto-electronic devices GOEN-60 for strike drones, the Rostec press office reported on Friday.

The system is based on the neural network algorithm that allows for automatically detecting, identifying and tracking targets, it specified.

"The smart surveillance system is mounted on a strike drone to effectively monitor the situation and search for targets. The GOEN-60 provides space orientation, locks on and tracks stationary and moving targets, measures their angular coordinates and ensures autofocus," the press office said in a statement.

The system is produced in two configurations: the daytime option with a TV camera and the round-the-clock variant with a thermal imager, it specified.

"The optic equipment’s high sensitivity and the gyro-stabilization system help spot a fast-speed drone and also detect remote stationary targets. The device transmits high-resolution images," Rostec stressed.

Rostec works on solutions that make drones more precise, reliable and resistant to external impacts, the press office said.

"The gyro-stabilized opto-electronic load developed by our Rusel Holding Company is an innovative device that effectively detects, identifies and tracks targets at a large distance and copes with the tasks of guiding a strike drone towards the targets even amid strong vibration and abrupt surges. The system is energy efficient: its continuous power consumption is no more than 15W while its peak short-term power consumption is no more than 100W, which is very important for the effective operation of the drone itself," it explained.

The GOEN-60 comprises an opto-electronic unit and a small-size control and processing unit. The device is a camera mounted on a gyro-stabilized two-axis platform in a streamlined spherical body with a diameter of 60 mm and a weight of up to 300 grams.