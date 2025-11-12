Russian instructors, CAR military eliminate militant base

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian instructors together with units from the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) have neutralized a base of militants in the prefecture of Haute-Kotto, the Officers Union for International Security (OUIS) reported.

"While conducting a joint operation of Russian military specialists with FACA units 80 kilometers to the north of Sam Ouandja (Haute-Kotto Prefecture), a militants’ base was uncovered. The base was successfully eliminated with four militants killed and another four wounded. Weapons and military property have been confiscated," the agency said.

It added that the bandits who refuse to enter a disarmament program and contribute to the development of the Central African Republic (CAR) will face certain death, no matter where they are.