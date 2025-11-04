Russian air defenses down 204 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Russian air defenses shot down three smart bombs and 204 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Air defenses downed three smart bombs, a US-made HIMARS rocket, and 204 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a total of 668 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 94,936 drones, 635 missile systems, 25,837 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,609 multiple rocket launchers, 31,065 field artillery systems and mortars, as well as 45,800 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed since the start of Moscow’s special military operation.