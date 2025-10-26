Russia’s Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile covers 8,700-mile distance

MOSCOW, October 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile with unlimited flight range traveled a distance of 14,000 kilometers (some 8,700 miles) and was in the air for about 15 hours, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said on Sunday.

"The test was conducted on October 21. We have launched a multi-hour flight of a nuclear-powered missile and it covered a 14,000-kilometer distance, which is not the limit," Gerasimov said at a meeting with Russian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin.

"The missile was in the air for about 15 hours and this is not the limit as well," he continued.

Gerasimov stressed that during the test flight of the Burevestnik missile, all the of specified vertical and horizontal maneuvers of the missile were met and "therefore, it demonstrated high capabilities to bypass missile and air defense systems.".