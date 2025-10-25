Russia’s military chief inspects Battlegroup Center in special military operation area

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov visited forward command posts of the Battlegroup Center in the Krasnoarmeysk frontline area of the special military operation, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, First Deputy Defense Minister, Army General Valery Gerasimov inspected the fulfilment of combat objectives by formations of the combined arms army and marine infantry units of the Battlegroup Center operating in the Krasnoarmeysk direction in the special military operation zone," the ministry said in a statement.

During his work at forward command posts of the combined arms army, motor rifle formations and marine infantry units, Army General Gerasimov listened to reports by the army’s commander, commanders of military formations and other military officials on the results of fulfilling objectives in the areas of their responsibility, it said.

"Upon the conclusion of his work, the chief of the General Staff summed up interim results with the military command of the Battlegroup Center, noted successes in liberating the Donetsk People’s Republic and assigned further objectives," the ministry reported.