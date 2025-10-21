India plans to purchase S-400 missiles from Russia worth over $1 billion — agency

NEW DELHI, October 21. /TASS/. India plans to purchase a large batch of missiles for S-400 systems from Russia, the ANI news agency reported.

"The Indian Air Force is looking to buy the missiles in significant numbers to further bolster its air defense capabilities. The discussions with the Russian side area already on in this regard," defense sources told ANI.

According to the agency, the total value of the contract may reach 100 billion rupees (around $1.1 billion). The defense ministry will probably examine the Indian Air Force’s proposal during the upcoming session of the defense acquisition council, scheduled for October 23.

According to the report, the purchase of Russian missiles in large numbers is due to the high efficiency of Russia’s S-400 air defense systems, which were used during India’s Operation Sindoor against terror targets in Pakistan in May. Russian missiles were used to down five or six Pakistani fighter jets and an S-130 military transport plane.

Besides, India is examining the possibility of purchasing from Russia air-to-air missiles and new modifications of BrahMos Russian-Indian hypersonic cruise missiles. Earlier, the media reported that India mulled buying Russia’s newest S-500 air defense systems along with S-400s.

India signed a $5.43 billion deal in 2018 to purchase five battalions of Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile systems. India deployed the first S-400 missile system acquired from Russia in the state of Punjab, along the border with Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor

After the terrorist attack in the tourist town of Pahalgam in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking terrorist-related targets in Pakistan. The operation involved Russian-made military equipment operational in the Indian army.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said later that the country’s air defenses, strengthened by the Russian-made S-400 missile system, had been a decisive factor in that operation. He then visited Adampur Air Force base in the northwestern state of Punjab, where he took a photo against the background of the S-400 air defense system.

The S-500 Prometei air defense system, produced by the Almaz-Antey Group, is designed to engage all current and future aerospace attack weapons of a potential enemy across the entire range of altitudes and speeds.