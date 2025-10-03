Russian defense industry capable of new innovations even amid special op — expert

LUGANSK, October 3. /TASS/. Russia’s defense sector is capable of developing and manufacturing new types of weapons even amid the special military operation, Russian military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a session of the Valdai International Discussion Club on Thursday that Russia possesses a lot of state-of-the-art high-technology weapons systems, such as Oreshnik, and can develop more new systems.

"If we are talking about the Russian defense sector’s ability to operate amid the special military operation and develop new promising types of weapons, this is totally possible because stake was made on the economic aspects from the very beginning, bearing in mind that no promising types of weapons can be developed without a smoothly operating economy," he said.

"What our defense industry is demonstrating now only proves that along with the weapons already used by the Russian army, we supply many new arms, such as unmanned systems, electronic warfare tools, communications devices, and many other types of weapons, which are already supplied to the combat engagement line. Moreover, the defense industry is literally working with our soldiers on the combat engagement line, on the battlefield, to adapt mass-produced weapons," he noted.

The non-stop modernization of Russian weapons "has a positive effect on the combat engagement line," he stressed.