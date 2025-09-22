MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Gortenzia drones equipped with handheld grenade launchers are increasingly being utilized by Russian forces for remote strikes against Ukrainian positions. The People's Front’s Kulibin Club, a group of dedicated enthusiasts, provides crucial informational support to manufacturers developing these systems.

"Our UAVs can be fitted with a portable anti-tank grenade launcher," explained Meks, the technical director of the Gortenzia project, who introduced himself by his call sign. "The operator simply aims and fires - the process is straightforward. Once the grenade is launched, the empty tube is discarded, and the drone returns for reloading. Notably, this integration requires no hardware modifications. Arming the launcher follows the standard procedure: attach, arm, and deploy to complete the mission."

Given the current frontline conditions, the Gortenzia has been upgraded with fiber optic connectivity. This enhancement offers a significant advantage: the ability to switch seamlessly between fiber optic and radio communication channels without delay. If the fiber optic line is severed or its length becomes insufficient, the drone automatically switches to radio control, maintaining operational continuity.

"Fiber optics are not merely a trend; they are a necessity," Meks emphasized. "First, to conceal our soldiers’ positions by eliminating radio signals. Second, because the enemy possesses a range of electronic warfare systems that can disrupt radio communications. Combining fiber optic links with radio connectivity ensures greater survivability for our drones."

The Kulibin Club of the People's Front oversees the selection, testing, and serial production of the most promising innovations by domestic engineers. Thanks to their efforts, thousands of advanced electronic warfare systems - designed to counter enemy drones, quadcopters, robotic vehicles, and other threats - have been deployed along the frontlines, bolstering operational effectiveness.