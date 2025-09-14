Russian fighters grinding elite units of Ukrainian army in Dobropolye area — DPR head

DONETSK, September 14. /TASS/. Russian troops are grinding elite units of the Ukrainian army in the Dobropolye area despite constant counterattacks, DPR head Denis Pushilin said.

"The salient made by our units in the Dobropolye direction remains. Of course, the enemy is constantly trying to counterattack or attack individual positions, trying to cut them off, but, nevertheless, our units are there. They continue to grind down enemy groups, including elite units," he said in an interview with VGTRK reporter Andrey Rudenko posted on his Telegram channel.