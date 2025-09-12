Zapad exercise proceeds as planned, objectives to be achieved

MINSK, September 12. /TASS/. The Belarusian-Russian Zapad-2025 military drill is proceeding smoothly, and the objectives set will be achieved, State Secretary of the Belarusian Security Council Alexander Volfovich said.

According to BelTA, he visited military units and subunits participating in the exercises at the 227th Borisovsky combined arms training ground. Volfovich spoke with Belarusian and Russian servicemen and assessed their actions in jointly repelling enemy air strikes.

He noted that the headquarters and troops carrying out their training and combat tasks demonstrated a high level of preparedness and coordination. According to the agency, Volfovich also emphasized that the Zapad-2025 exercises are being conducted properly and that all objectives will be met.