Russia returns 84 troops home from Ukraine, hands over 84 Ukrainian POWs in exchange

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russia has returned 84 of its captured troops from Ukrainian territory and handed over the same number of Ukrainian troops in exchange, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"On August 14, 84 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime," the statement reads. "In return, 84 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over."

"The returned Russian troops are currently on the territory of Belarus, where they are being given the necessary psychological and medical assistance," the ministry stated.

According to the ministry, the Russian troops will be further transported to Russia for additional treatment and rehabilitation at the Russian Defense Ministry’s medical establishments.

"The United Arab Emirates [UAE] facilitated the return of Russian troops’ return to their homeland," the Russian ministry added in its statement.