Russia, Belarus to hold Zapad 2025 strategic drills on September 12-16

MINSK, August 12. /TASS/. The Russia-Belarus strategic drills dubbed Zapad 2025 will run on September 12-16, Head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry’s Department for International Military Cooperation, Assistant Defense Minister for International Military Cooperation Valery Revenko said on Tuesday.

"The joint strategic exercise of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation codenamed Zapad 2025 will run on September 12-16, 2025," the defense official said.

The drills will focus on employing groups of forces for ensuring military security of the Russia-Belarus Union State, he specified.

"The common goal is to check the capabilities of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation for ensuring military security of the Union State and the readiness to repel potential aggression," Revenko said.

Minsk pursues peaceful policy and implements a set of measures aimed at ensuring the state’s military security, he stressed.

"The operational regional group of troops (forces) of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation set up in 2000 is one of the forms of implementing this policy. Joint drills held once every two years by decision of the heads of state have become major events of the group’s activity. In 2025, this exercise will take place on the territory of the Republic of Belarus," the defense official said.