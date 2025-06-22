Russian army creates bridgehead for further offensive as it liberated Perebudova in DPR

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces, having liberated Perebudova in Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), crossed the Mokrye Yaly River, and created a bridgehead for further offensive, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Having crossed the Mokrye Yaly River, the assault troops on the western bank planted Russian flags and created a bridgehead for further offensive. As a result of military actions, the enemy lost up to 30 troops, with equipment and weapons destroyed," the ministry said.

The liberation of Peredubova took less than three days, the ministry added.

Earlier reports said that units of Battlegroup East continued to advance deep into the enemy's defense and as a result of successful actions completed the liberation of the settlement of Perebudova in the Donetsk People's Republic.