MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russian bomb squads have located and destroyed 488,000 explosive devices in the Kursk Region since the beginning of the year, Russia’s engineering troops told TASS.

"As of June 19, <…> a total of 42,000 hectares of land have been cleared from mines, with 488,000 explosive devices located and defused," the engineering troops said in a statement.