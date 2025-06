ST. PETERSBURG, June 18. /TASS/. Modern Tiger armored vehicle in the Raid modification, multirole Shturm and Sparta automobiles are displayed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), TASS correspondent reports.

Tiger can have additional video monitoring system, additional gun port in the windscreen, an infrared projector, and a search light. Shturm has no foreign-made components.

The forum is held on June 18-21.