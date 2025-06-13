{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian air defenses down Neptune missile, 1,582 Ukrainian drones in past week

Russian troops also liberated five settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic and one in the Sumy Region over the past seven days, the Defense Ministry added
© Alexander Polegenko/TASS

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down a Neptune missile, 18 JDAM bombs, nine HIMARS rockets and 1,582 Ukrainian UAVs over the week, the Defense Ministry said.

"In the past week, air defense forces shot down a Neptune long-range guided missile, 18 JDAM guided aerial bombs and nine US-made HIMARS rockets, as well as 1,582 fixed-wing drones," the ministry said.

Russian troops also liberated five settlements in the Donetsk People's Republic and one in the Sumy Region over the past seven days, the Defense Ministry added.

Here are the details of the combat actions that happened over the week, according to the bulletin.

Liberating settlements

"Over the past week, units of the Battlegroup North liberated the settlement of Yablonovka in the Sumy Region. <...> Units of the Battlegroup South continued to advance deeper into enemy defenses and liberated the settlement of Zarya in the Donetsk People's Republic. <...> Units of the Battlegroup Center reached the western border of the Donetsk People's Republic and continue their offensive into the Dnepropetrovsk Region. As a result of decisive actions, the settlements of Petrovskoye, Alekseyevka, and Koptevo in the Donetsk People's Republic were liberated. Units of the Battlegroup East also liberated the settlement of Komar in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement said.

Battlegroup North

Ukraine lost over 1,135 troops and 10 ammunition depots in the Battlegroup North's responsibility zone.

"The enemy's losses amounted to over 1,135 servicemen, two tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 29 automobiles and 39 field artillery guns. Five electronic warfare stations and 10 ammunition depots were also destroyed," the ministry said.

It reported that during the week the group's units liberated the village of Yablonovka in the Sumy Region. Air strikes, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery fire hit manpower and equipment of four mechanized, jaeger, two airborne assault brigades, two assault regiments and four territorial defense brigades.

Battlegroup West

Kiev lost more than 1,555 troops in the battlegroup's responsibility zone.

"The units of the Battleroup West took more favorable lines. They defeated the formations of three mechanized, one motorized infantry and one aeromobile brigades, as well as two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade. The enemy lost over 1,555 soldiers, three tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, and 87 automobiles," the report said.

It added that the group's forces also destroyed 19 field artillery guns, including five of NATO manufacture, 17 electronic warfare stations and 30 ammunition depots.

Battlegroup South

Ukraine lost more than 1,175 servicemen in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup South.

"The group defeated manpower and equipment of four mechanized, one motorized infantry, two assault, an aeromobile, and a territorial defense brigade. Ukraine's weekly losses in this direction amounted to more than 1,175 servicemen, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 21 automobiles and 15 field artillery guns. Six radio-electronic warfare stations, 11 ammunition and materiel depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Battlegroup Center

Ukraine lost over 3,660 military personnel in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup Center over the week.

"The battegroup defeated the formations of five mechanized, two airborne assault, one assault, one marine infantry, and two territorial defense brigades, as well as the Azov special forces brigade (recognized as terrorist, banned in Russia - TASS)." The enemy lost over 3,660 servicemen, 38 armored combat vehicles, 41 automobiles and 40 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Battlegroup East

Ukrainian units lost more than 1,435 servicemen in the Battlegroup East's responsibility zone.

"The group defeated manpower and equipment of three mechanized, one airborne assault, one aeromobile, one marine and two territorial defense brigades. The enemy losst more than 1,435 servicemen, two tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 39 vehicles, 28 field artillery guns and five radio-electronic warfare stations," it said.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Ukraine lost over 610 military personnel and nine ammunition depots in the area of the group's operation.

"The units of the group defeated the formations of two mechanized, one mountain assault , two coastal defense, and two territorial defense brigades. Ukraine lost over 610 servicemen, an armored combat vehicle, 47 automobiles and 15 field artillery pieces. The group destroyed 26 radio-electronic and counter-battery warfare stations, as well as nine ammunition depots," the ministry said.

Tally of destroyed equipment

According to the report, a total of 663 jets, 283 helicopters, 63,395 unmanned aerial vehicles, 611 anti-aircraft missile systems, 23,884 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,572 multiple rocket launchers, 26,142 field artillery and mortar guns, and 36,804 special military vehicles have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation.

