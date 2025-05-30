Baltic Fleet to take part in dozens of exercises during summer period

KALININGRAD, May 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Baltic Fleet is set to participate in dozens of exercises during the upcoming summer combat training period, which begins on June 1, 2025, according to the fleet’s press service, citing Commander Vice-Admiral Sergey Lipilin.

Under Lipilin's leadership, a meeting of the Baltic Fleet’s military council was convened to review the outcomes of the winter training period and to outline the objectives and guidelines for the summer months.

The statement highlighted that, during this period, the fleet’s forces will engage in numerous exercises of various types. Additionally, the Baltic Fleet will continue its tradition of participating in celebrations dedicated to Russian Navy Day.

The military council emphasized that key focus areas for the summer training include increasing the intensity of combat exercises, enhancing the professional skills of all personnel categories, ensuring accident-free maintenance of weapon systems and military equipment, and improving combat coordination. The training will also involve maritime, aviation, and field exercises for tactical groups, ships, and military units, with particular attention paid to applying lessons learned from recent modern armed conflicts.

"The Baltic Fleet’s efforts will be directed toward safeguarding Russia’s naval interests in the Baltic Sea region. Sailors will also continue to carry out state tasks, including testing ships under construction and repair for the Russian Navy," the statement concluded.