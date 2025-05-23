Kalashnikov gunmaker produces first serial batch of RPL-20 machine-guns

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has produced the first serial batch of 5.45mm RPL-20 belt-fed machine-guns, the firearms manufacturer said on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The Kalashnikov Group has produced the first serial batch of 5.45mm RPL-20 belt-fed hand-held machine-guns for the customer, Kalashnikov Group Director General, member of the Bureau of the Union of Russian Machine-Builders Alan Lushnikov told the media on the sidelines of the MILEX 2025 international arms and military hardware show running in Minsk (the Republic of Belarus) on May 21-25," the statement reads.

The RPL-20 is the first belt-fed hand-held machine-gun designed in the Kalashnikov Group’s Design and Technological Center and upgraded pursuant to the customer’s recommendations based on the results of its use by troops in the special military operation area. The new 5.45mm RPL-20 belt-fed hand-held machine-gun is designed to provide fire support for assault units, the chief executive said.

At the MILEX 2025 defense exhibition, the RPL-20 machine-gun primarily attracted the attention of servicemen of Belarusian motorized infantry units and special operations forces, and also arms specialists and the exhibition’s guests, the Kalashnikov Group said.

It was reported on May 14 that the RPL-20 machine-gun was demonstrated for the first time in Russia and its serial deliveries to the troops may begin this year.