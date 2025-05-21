Russia’s Rosoboronexport to promote AI-based fighter jet system for foreign buyers

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. An artificial intelligence (AI) support system integrated into Russian Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets will be marketed for export, the press office of Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport told TASS on Wednesday.

"Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has integrated an artificial intelligence support module to assist pilots of the Su-57 multirole single-seat stealth fighter. The system will also be offered for export," a Rosoboronexport official said.

AI takes over several tasks during routine operations, such as waypoint navigation and managing flight systems. However, key decisions, for example, on the use of weapons, are still made by a human pilot, he explained.

"The system has been developed to provide recommendations to the pilot in specific situations and at tactical moments," he added.

The AI-assisted system is adaptable to specific mission requirements. Veteran pilots may hardly need it, while less experienced operators can actively rely on its features, the Rosoboronexport official said.