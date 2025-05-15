CSTO to participate in Moscow meeting of high-level security officials

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Secretariat of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will participate in the 13th international meeting of high-level security officials that will run in Moscow on May 27-29 under the chairmanship of Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu, the post-Soviet security bloc said on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

The organization’s delegation at the meeting will be led by the CSTO deputy secretary general, it said.

"The forum’s agenda includes the issues of international cooperation in the security sphere," the organization said in a statement.

Russia’s Security Council has been organizing annual meetings of high representatives responsible for security issues since 2010. The forum is a major international platform to discuss the issues of security in the world and measures to strengthen interaction between countries in the fight against cross-border crime, extremism, international terrorism, illegal drug trafficking and new threats.