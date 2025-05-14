MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian units are building fortifications to make sure they can hold Yunatovka, a large logistics center in the Sumy Region, Russian security forces told TASS.

"The enemy continues to build fortifications in the Sumy district and throughout the region. The Ukrainian command is preparing to fight for the regional center. However, it is premature to talk about it. Currently, the enemy is more focused on holding a major logistics center in Yunakovka," the source said.

Earlier, Russian security forces told TASS that Ukrainian servicemen in the Sumy Region were building fortifications. According to sources, Ukrainian troops are building up several defense lines in Sumy.