North Korean soldiers showed courage and heroism while liberating Kursk Region — Putin

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted professionalism, courage and heroism of North Korean soldiers who helped to liberate Russia’s Kursk Region.
"[North Korean servicemen], together with our military fulfilled tasks of liberating the border areas of the Kursk Region from Ukrainian formations in a professional and - I would like to stress it - diligent manner. They showed courage and heroism and acted - I would like to stress it once again - with the highest degree of professionalism, showing good skills and training," Putin told reporters.