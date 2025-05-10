Ukrainian army fires over 20 artillery shells at Kherson Region on May 9

GENICHESK, May 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces fired more than 20 artillery shells at residential communities in the Kherson Region on May 9, the Tavria TV channel said on its Telegram channel.

According to it, on May 9, "using conventional artillery, the Ukrainian armed forces launched 23 shells at residential areas in Russia’s Kherson Region: Novaya Kakhovka - four [shells], Novaya Mayachka - 4, Velikaya Lepetikha - 4, Novaya Zburyevka - 3, Kakhovka - 3, Alyoshki - 5."

It is noted that overnight on May 10, Ukrainian troops continued to carry out strikes on the residential communities in the Kherson Region. Overnight, the enemy fired 14 tube artillery shells at the villages of Sagi, Dnepryany, Novaya Mayachka and Kazachyi Lagerya. Information on damage and casualties is being clarified.