Russian troops strictly observing ceasefire — top brass

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian troops continue observing the ceasefire declared for the days of celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"In compliance with a decision by the supreme commander-in-chief of the Russian Armed Forces and proceeding from humanitarian considerations, the Russian battlegroups continue strictly observing the ceasefire and staying at their lines and positions in the special military operation area from 12:00 a.m. [Moscow time] of May 8 during the days of celebrating the 80th anniversary of the Victory," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev makes four attempts to break through Russia’s state border during truce

The Ukrainian army made four attempts to break through Russia’s state border during the truce, the ministry reported.

"Despite the declared ceasefire, Ukrainian armed formations have not ceased combat operations against Russian troops. They have made four attempts to break through the state border of the Russian Federation in the Kursk and Belgorod Regions and have also attempted 15 attacks and one reconnaissance-in-force operation in areas near the settlements of Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Lipovoye, Redkodub, Dzerzhinsk, Romanovka, Novoolenovka, Mirolyubovka, Ulyanovka, Yelizavetovka, Troitskoye, Alekseyevka, Novoaleksandrovka and Vesyoloye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Russian forces responding in kind to Kiev’s ceasefire breaches

Russian troops are responding in kind to the Ukrainian army’s ceasefire breaches and will subsequently act adequately to the emerging situation, the ministry reported.

"Ukrainian armed formations have carried out 1,455 bombardments of our troop positions from tube artillery, tanks and mortars and 23 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems along the entire engagement line. In addition, they have carried out 3,502 strikes and drops of munitions from unmanned aerial vehicles. A total of 5,026 ceasefire breaches [by the Ukrainian army] have been registered," the ministry said.

"In these conditions, the Russian Armed Forces are reacting in kind to the Ukrainian army’s ceasefire breaches and will subsequently act adequately to the emerging situation, responding to all the criminal assaults by the Kiev regime," it said.

Russia delivers six strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial sites over week before truce

Russian forces delivered six combined strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial sites, seaborne drone and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) control posts over the week before the ceasefire, the ministry reported.

"Before the ceasefire came in effect, on May 3-8 of this year, the Russian Armed Forces delivered six combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, the infrastructure of military airfields, armament and ammunition depots, storage facilities and control posts of seaborne drones and attack unmanned aerial vehicles and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Kiev loses over 9,480 troops in all frontline areas over week before truce

The Ukrainian army lost more than 9,480 troops and 21 tanks in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the week before the ceasefire came into effect, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The weekly figures indicate that the Ukrainian army lost 1,445 troops, 10 tanks and 24 field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, 1,495 troops, two tanks and 26 field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West, 1,860 troops, a tank and 33 field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South, 3,015 troops, seven tanks and 21 field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Center, 1,255 troops, a tank and 27 field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and 410 troops and four field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russian troops liberate three communities in Ukraine operation over week before truce

Russian troops liberated three communities in the Donetsk region over the week before the start of the ceasefire, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Lipovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations… Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Lysovka and Troitskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said.

Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,445 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,445 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed ten enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted casualties on formations of four mechanized and two air assault brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, a jaeger brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,445 personnel, ten tanks, 34 armored combat vehicles, 95 motor vehicles, 24 field artillery guns and seven ammunition depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,495 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,495 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed ten enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade and an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,495 personnel, two tanks, ten armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, two multiple rocket launchers, 62 motor vehicles and 26 field artillery guns, among them 12 NATO weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 14 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,860 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,860 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 33 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of six mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, a motorized infantry brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a special operations brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,860 personnel, a tank, 29 armored combat vehicles, including two Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, nine M113 armored personnel carriers and a HMMWV armored vehicle of US manufacture and also two Canadian-made Senator armored personnel carriers, 48 motor vehicles and 33 field artillery guns, among them two Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and 16 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 3,015 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 3,015 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 22 enemy armored combat vehicles and a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized and two assault brigades, an airborne brigade and a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a special operations brigade and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 3,015 personnel, seven tanks, including two French-made AMX tanks, 22 armored combat vehicles, a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, 44 motor vehicles and 21 field artillery guns, among them three Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,255 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,255 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 27 enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,255 personnel, a tank, 13 armored combat vehicles, 39 motor vehicles and 27 field artillery guns, among them six NATO weapons in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed six electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 410 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 410 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 11 enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 410 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including an American-made HMMWV armored vehicle, and also a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, 28 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and six electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 11 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses destroy 1,615 Ukrainian UAVs, 32 JDAM smart bombs over week

Russian air defense forces destroyed 1,615 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 32 American-made JDAM smart bombs over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down 32 JDAM guided aerial bombs, 14 rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture, eight UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, nine Neptune long-range missiles and 1,615 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russian naval aircraft destroy 23 Ukrainian seaborne drones in Black Sea

Russian naval aircraft destroyed 23 Ukrainian seaborne drones in the Black Sea over the week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s naval aircraft destroyed 23 uncrewed boats in the Black Sea," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 662 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 56,506 unmanned aerial vehicles, 605 surface-to-air missile systems, 23,249 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,560 multiple rocket launchers, 24,608 field artillery guns and mortars and 35,193 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.