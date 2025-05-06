Russian tech giant lauds T-90Ms, T-72B3Ms, T-80BVMs as world’s best serial-produced tanks

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The Russian-made T-90Ms, T-72B3Ms and T-80BVMs are the world’s best serial-produced tanks, First Deputy CEO of the state tech corporation Rostec Vladimir Artyakov said on Tuesday.

The Uralvagonzavod defense enterprise within Rostec has delivered new batches of T-72B3M and T-90M 'Proryv' tanks to the Russian army on the eve of the Victory Day celebrations.

"The Russian T-90M, T-72B3M and T-80BVM vehicles are best suited for present-day conditions of combat. They can be considered as the world’s best serial-produced tanks in terms of their aggregate characteristics. This is the result of the well-coordinated work by the large staff of Rostec enterprises: developers and designers, engineers and technologists, workers of industrial facilities and repair groups," the Rostec press office quoted the senior executive as saying.

Rostec has organized a flexible system of armor production and upgrade, he said.

"It has made it possible to ramp up the output of complex vehicles many times over, on the one hand, and ensure prompt alterations in equipment, if required by real conditions, on the other hand. This adaptive system does not exist anywhere else in the world," he emphasized.