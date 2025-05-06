Russian army knocks Ukrainian troops out of positions near LPR’s Makeyevka — expert

LUGANSK, May 6. /TASS/. Russian servicemen knocked Ukrainian units out of their positions near Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, taking more favorable positions, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"During active combat operations, our forward units dislodged Ukrainian militants from their positions southwest of Makeyevka in the LPR. Our assault units also crossed the Tekuch River and gained a foothold on its western bank," he said.

Marochko added that Russian troops have thus improved their tactical positions and increased their control over this section of the front.