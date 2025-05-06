{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

Russian army knocks Ukrainian troops out of positions near LPR’s Makeyevka — expert

"Our assault units also crossed the Tekuch River and gained a foothold on its western bank," Andrey Marochko said

LUGANSK, May 6. /TASS/. Russian servicemen knocked Ukrainian units out of their positions near Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, taking more favorable positions, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"During active combat operations, our forward units dislodged Ukrainian militants from their positions southwest of Makeyevka in the LPR. Our assault units also crossed the Tekuch River and gained a foothold on its western bank," he said.

Marochko added that Russian troops have thus improved their tactical positions and increased their control over this section of the front.

UkraineMilitary operation in Ukraine
Military operation in Ukraine
Russia, Ukraine exchange POWs on 205-for-205 basis — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the UAE provided mediation efforts to ensure the return of the Russian servicemen
Two police officers killed, two more wounded in shootout in Makhachkala
The injured law enforcement officers were taken to hospital
European states invited to Kiev almost correspond to Hitler coalition — Russia’s SVR
The statement emphasized that the reaction to the gathering of commentators, dubbed as "a PR stunt by Brussels scoundrels," "the Day of the Losers" or "the Day of Nazi Descendants", was no coincidence
Azerbaijani MP not allowed to enter Russia due to Russophobic statements — source
According to the statement, the measures against Badamov are "personal" and do not affect "Russia’s unwavering commitment to the development of Russian-Azerbaijani relations in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance"
Trump praises Russia’s move to announce three-day ceasefire in Ukraine
The ceasefire that Vladimir Putin announced for Victory in Europe Day will last from midnight on May 8 to midnight on May 11
Large number of world leaders to come to Moscow for Victory Day celebrations — Kremlin
This indicates that very many heads of state and governments share the importance of this holiday and Russia’s pride of the Victory over Nazism, Dmitry Peskov stressed
Final agreements on Ukraine need to consider Minsk’s interests — Belarusian MFA
According to First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Lukashevich, peace may be restored in the foreseeable future, provided all interested parties show the political will
EU, Ukraine see war as meaning of existence but doomed to lose — Russian ambassador
Reflecting on the end of World War II, Gryzlov recalled the widespread hope that Nazism was eradicated forever. However, in the 21st century, he said, this criminal ideology has been resurging in Ukraine
Russian troops liberate Lysovka community in Donetsk region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 425 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
India says Pakistan opens fire on Line of Control for 12th night in row
"The Indian army responded proportionately," the Indian Defense Ministry said
Kazakhstan supplies 160,000 tons of oil to Germany in April
Kazakhstan’s national operator said that supplies of Kazakh oil to Germany amounted to 150,000 tons in March, and 100,000 tons in February 2025
Friedrich Merz to be elected new Chancellor of Germany
To become head of the government, Merz must secure the support of 316 out of 630 deputies
EC to phase out Russian gas by end of 2027 — Reuters
The roadmap will reportedly include a commitment to propose, in June, "a ban on new Russian gas import deals and spot contracts by the end of 2025"
Putin, Modi share commitment to fight against terrorism in phone call — Kremlin
The Russian president again offered his deepest condolences over the deadly attack on Indian citizens that took place in Pahalgam in southern Kashmir on April 22, the statement reads
Trump may meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia in May
Earlier, US State Department Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said that communication between the leaders of Russia and the United States is necessary in the issue of resolving the Ukrainian crisis
Israeli PM to visit Moscow on May 9 - Kremlin
Benjamin Netanyahu was invited to watch a military parade devoted to the Victory in the Great Patriotic War
Russian GDP grew above 2% in Q1 2025 — Economy Ministry
The GDP estimate in the first quarter of 2025 that was presented on April 30, equal to 1.7% in annual terms, does not take into account leap-year February 2024, the official said
Russian intel officers doing their utmost to protect country’s interests — SVR chief
Sergey Naryshkin made this statement at a ceremony of transferring a part of the Eternal Flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin Wall to the Stele of Intelligence Officers Who Lost Their Lives for Their Motherland located on the premises of the Foreign Intelligence Service’s headquarters
At least 21 wounded in Israeli strikes on cement plant in Yemen — Houthi health ministry
Israel delivered a series of airstrike on Houthi targets in the Yemeni Hodeida governorate, including the Hodeida port and Bajel cement works, on Monday evening
Ukrainian attack on Kursk Region settlement injures two civilians — governor
Alexander Khinshtein added that Ukrainian troops continue to attack the region’s civilians
Ukrainian POW says morale low as Russia proves stronger militarily
The prisoner of war also said that the Ukrainian people have long been weary of war and are hoping for peace talks, but Vladimir Zelensky has blocked this process
Idea of Ukraine joining NATO receded with Trump’s rise but remains — Shoigu
But this idea "has not been rejected by the globalist, left-liberal elites of the West," noted Secretary of the Russian Security Council
Two Russian soldiers spent two minutes to storm Ukrainian position, take prisoners
Captured Ukrainian soldier Ivan Bobrushko revealed that his unit had planned to desert that evening, even identifying the route they intended to use to escape from their positions
Behind-the-scenes maneuvers by ’democratic West’ ended in catastrophe for Europe — Shoigu
Secretary of the Russian Security Council noted that the resurgence of Nazi Germany were a direct result of the "indulgence shown by the so-called Western democracies"
Russia, Ukraine exchange POWs on 205-for-205 basis — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the UAE provided mediation efforts to ensure the return of the Russian servicemen
Trump’s tariffs on precious stones of "no benefit" to US itself — De Beers chief executive
There are "no US diamond mining jobs to protect," Al Cook said
India to participate in Moscow V-Day celebrations — Kremlin
Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not come to Moscow to attend Victory Day celebrations
FACTBOX: What is known about shootout in Makhachkala killing three police officers
According to the reports, two attackers were eliminated
Romania’s George Simion can hardly be called 'convenient' for EU — Russian lawmaker
According to Leonid Slutsky, the mood of Romanians is obvious: they continue to choose their own sovereignty and national interests, without imposition of any guidelines by Brussels
Moscow ranks second after New York by economy size — Putin
As the Russian president stressed, "this is definitely the basis for solving social issues"
Force majeure unlikely to work for EU buyers to exit gas contracts with Russia — agency
"Lawyers and analysts said it was doubtful that force majeure would work, given the years that have passed since the EU vowed to end Russian gas imports in 2022," Reuters reported
US strikes Yemen’s Ras Isa oil terminal almost daily — company
As stated by the official spokesperson for the YPC, Issam Yahya al-Mutawakkil since April 26, US aviation has been carrying out near-daily strikes on the Ras Isa port
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in 142 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Ukrainian army hits memorial to fallen heroes of WWII in Kherson Region
"This is extreme cynicism and an act of vandalism," Governor Vladimir Saldo stressed
Netanyahu seeks to eliminate possibility of two-state solution — senior EU official
European Council President Antonio Costa stated that Europe must be unequivocally clear that it is essential to denounce Israel’s violation of international law
Ukrainian army deploys large group of foreign mercenaries to southern DPR
It includes Italians, Colombians, Chileans and Lithuanians, a Russian security official said
Frontline moves as Russian forces advance in several directions at once — expert
Andrey Marochko also emphasized that ensuring the security of Kursk and Belgorod regions from Ukrainian strikes will require establishing a buffer zone along Ukraine’s border areas
Russian tech giant lauds T-90Ms, T-72B3Ms, T-80BVMs as world’s best serial-produced tanks
According to First Deputy CEO of the state tech corporation Rostec Vladimir Artyakov, this is the result of the well-coordinated work by the large staff of Rostec enterprises
First round of Romanian presidential vote backfires on EU — Le Pen
Head of the nationalist Alliance for the Unity of Romanians George Simion won 40.96% of the vote, while independent candidate, Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan won 20.99%
Pakistan categorically denies involvement in April 22 terrorist attack in India
"India’s statements are nothing more than baseless and unsubstantiated accusations intended to serve its political interests and strategic objectives," Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said
German company Henkel files trademark registration applications in Russia
In March 2022, Henkel ceased all investments, as well as advertising and sponsorship activities, in Russia
Pakistan’s envoy: Russia vital in resolving nuclear neighbors’ conflict
Pakistani Ambassador to Moscow Muhammad Khalid Jamali told TASS in a special interview why he considers Russia an indispensable force in international politics and what role it can play in resolving the conflict between the two nuclear neighbors, Pakistan and India. Also, he shared when the two conflicting sides might need Moscow as a venue for talks
US should stop threatening China if it truly seeks dialogue — diplomat
Donald Trump previously said that he would eventually lower tariffs on Chinese goods because Washington and Beijing cannot do business with each other without this step
Brent crude may fall to $50 per barrel by year-end — expert
Research Director at the Institute for Energy and Finance Alexey Belogoryev pointed out that, according to the Q2 data, the global oil market remains in a slightly undersupplied state
Yemeni port of Hodeida suspends operations after Israeli strikes — source
According to the source, the scope of damage is not yet clear as a strong fire continues at the port’s container and oil terminals
Special military operation in Ukraine significantly affected global power balance — Shoigu
The primary threats to the security of Russia have been identified as attempts to undermine its state sovereignty, Secretary of the Russian Security Council said
Ukrainian forces to provoke Russian army to open fire during truce — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselev, there is less Ukrainian shelling from HIMARS MLRS on the contact line, which may indicate a possible cessation of US deliveries of this type of weapons
Orban says forced into conflict with Zelensky by threats in his words
Speaking in parliament, he stressed that no one can tell Budapest what decision it is to make on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union
Russia enhances its national defense system amid West’s hybrid warfare — Shoigu
According to Secretary of the Russian Security Council, "in order to prevent the horrors of wartime from repeating, it is urgently necessary to protect the country from various external and internal threats"
Mobile communication interruptions not affecting banking — expert
Internet access limitations may occur in Moscow from May 7 to 9 in connection with ensuring security of festival activities underway, the United State Emergencies Warning and Response System said earlier
Russia able to successfully complete special op without nuclear arms — Putin
"We have enough capabilities and means to finish what we started in 2022 with the result that Russia needs," the president concluded
NATO, EU pursue programs preparing for direct military conflict with Russia — Shoigu
According to him, under the current circumstances, the role of the Russian Security Council in the organization of state and military governance is increasing
Russia must defeat Nazism, prevent globalists from redrawing world map — Shoigu
Secretary of the Russian Security Council pointed out that Russia has been consistently working on military-patriotic education for the youth and preparing citizens for military service
Press review: Russia may mediate India-Pakistan standoff as Trump eyes defense surge
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, May 6th
Serbian president to return from sick leave, meet Russian ambassador
Aleksandar Vucic is expected to address the nation on Wednesday evening
Ukrainian POW killed by Ukrainian drone during evacuation — witness
Ivan Bobrushko said the soldier was struck directly in the back
UN court drops Sudan's suit to impose measures against UAE over accusations of genocide
According to the judge, the court concluded that they do not have the authority to continue the ongoing proceedings on Khartoum's accusations against Abu Dhabi of alleged involvement in the genocide of the Masalit people by supporting the Rapid Support Forces that oppose the Sudanese army
Western intelligence agencies launch large-scale subversive ops against Russia — Shoigu
Secretary of the Russian Security Council noted that "unprecedented economic sanctions are being imposed, aimed at fomenting public dissent amid a significant decline in the quality of life of Russian citizens"
Press review: Moscow expects Kiev to ease tensions while Europe ramps up defense spending
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 5th
Russia’s West battlegroup eliminates 24 UAV command posts, Starlink station
During counter-battery operations, artillery units destroyed two Western-made artillery systems and ten mortar crews
Some EU leaders’ plans to visit Kiev on May 9 are cynical — Russia’s intelligence service
"Europe continues to pursue the revanchist approaches to the 80th anniversary of the Victory over Nazi Germany and to indulge adventurous initiatives of the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, despite realizing the threat to its own reputation," the statement reads
Russian army knocks Ukrainian troops out of positions near LPR’s Makeyevka — expert
"Our assault units also crossed the Tekuch River and gained a foothold on its western bank," Andrey Marochko said
Trump wants to work with Erdogan to end Ukraine conflict
According to the social media post, the presidents discussed Ukraine, Syria and Gaza and agreed to exchange visits
Russian tech holding to raise money through equity financing
VK plans to raise up to 115 bln rubles ($1.4 bln) within the framework of the additional issue, to be allocated by the company for debt burden lowering
Skype service ends its operations
The company will focus on developing its Microsoft Teams platform
St. Petersburg – Havana direct air service under consideration — President of Cuba
Miguel Diaz-Canel is visiting St. Petersburg within the framework of his official visit to Russia timed to the 80th anniversary of the Victory Day
Madrid pushes seizure of Russian assets to boost military spending — Moscow’s envoy
Yury Klimenko emphasized that he had been surprised "at such a radicalization in Madrid’s position because unlike its Russia-hating allies, Spain used to pursue a more balanced policy"
US imposed duties on 70% of EU exports, ready to bring this percentage to 97% — EC
European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic warned that the US was planning to expand tariffs against the EU
US potential withdrawal from talks on Ukraine would be bad news — top Hungarian diplomat
"It will be a very bad news for the entire world in the United States refuses from a diplomatic settlement", Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said
Myanmar's prime minister to attend Russia’s Victory Day parade on May 9 — report
The Russian president said in March that there is an agreement for a Myanmar military unit to join Russian troops in the ceremonial parade on Red Square
Nazi ideology is experiencing resurgence in Western countries — Federal Security Service
The FSB has declassified unique materials on the work of Soviet state security agencies in the search for Nazi criminals
Russian anti-drone air defense systems effective, says Kremlin
Overnight, the Russian air defense systems detected and neutralized 105 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Number of fatalities from fire in Moscow apartment building up to four
According to the source, all of the victims were members of one family
Romania will remain loyal to EU regardless of elections outcome — expert
As Ivan Kochedykov noted, Romania is a member of the European Union and NATO, and this "imposes serious restrictions on its ability to maneuver and change foreign policy"
Slovak prime minister slams Zelensky’s threats to attendees of Victory Parade in Moscow
"Zelensky is mistaken that foreign delegations will not come to Moscow," Robert Fico noted
Death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza rises to 63 over past 24 hours
According to the report, at least 63 Palestinians were killed and "dozens more were wounded" in Monday’s strikes carried out by the Israel Defense Forces against the Gaza Strip
Two killed, 42 wounded in Israeli strikes on cement plant in Yemen — TV
According to the channel, forty-two more people were wounded
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight drone attack on Russian regions
Air defense systems have intercepted and eliminated 105 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions during the night, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data
BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,720-2,870 points on Tuesday
EC to propose 17th sanctions package on Russia on Tuesday — Politico
According to the report, no new sanctions for products, which would face more resistance from capitals are expected
Brazil would like to replace US as mediator in Ukraine talks — newspaper
O Globo also pointed out that Brazil believes the White House has not kept its promises to stop the conflict
Turkey intercepted rigged pagers after blasts in Lebanon, newspaper says
According to the report, the examination revealed that both the pagers and recharging units held substances categorized as explosive
Russia to retaliate adequately if Kiev violates May ceasefire — Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin last declared a truce on Easter’s eve
US, Israel delivering strikes on Yemen’s Hodeida — TV
According to the Saudi-based Al Hadath television channel, Israeli warplanes attacked Hodeida’s Red Sea port and adjacent Houthi facilities
Minerals deal with US mentions documents not shown to parliament — MP
Ukrainian experts believe that Vladimir Zelensky's office will do everything to put pressure on the deputies and gain the necessary votes for ratification
Russia 'will never forget' Odessa events of 9 years ago, will punish those responsible
The ministry expressed its indignation at the lack of any probe into the incident
War in Transnistria to mean direct conflict between Russia, NATO — regional leader
Vadim Krasnoselsky stressed that Transnistria had never threatened anyone nor had it been a source of military hostility
Romanians deprived of ability to vote for candidate they prefer — Kremlin
"One of the favorites of these elections was thrown out of the electoral race in a totally arbitrary manner," Dmitry Peskov recalled
Serbia’s former deputy PM to attend Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9
Aleksandar Vulin stressed earlier that his country would never forget Russia’s contribution to the fight against Nazism
Petition to Slovak president demands vote on lifting Russia sanctions — report
According to the report, the petition collected almost 400,000 signatures
Ukraine to turn into burden for European community if it joins EU — Hungarian PM
"Ukraine is not an added value but a liability," Viktor Orban pointed out
Israeli jets attack Houthi sites in Yemen — IDF
According to the IDF, the damage to the Bajel cement factory "undermines the economy of the Houthi regime and its ability to build up its military power"
Nazi collaborators who fled after WWII settled in US, Canada, Germany, Britain — FSB
Among them were 692 criminals, identified on the basis of testimonies by witnesses and victims, Russia’s Federal Security Service reported
Over 140 Russians injured in Ukrainian strikes, 15 killed over week
Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs specified that the highest number of casualties was recorded in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kherson, and Belgorod regions
Russian sailors injured in US strikes on Yemen now in Moscow — embassy
Foreign Minister in the Houthi government Jamal Amer said on April 26 that three Russian sailors of the Seven Pearls oil tanker’s crew were injured after US strikes on Ras Isa, which came under the attack when this ship with the Russian crew was about to be unloaded
Developing economy, science, technologies are priorities for Russia’s security — Shoigu
As Secretary of the Russian Security Council pointed out, "In an atmosphere of sanctions and the relentless attempts by the West to isolate Russia externally, our state pays particular attention to issues of the country’s scientific"
Merz fails to be elected German chancellor in first round of parliamentary vote
A total of 310 out of the 621 lawmakers voted in Merz’s favor, while he needed 316 votes to be elected
NATO jets in Lithuania escorted Russian warplanes 5 times in April — Defense Ministry
According to the ministry, no fighter jets were scrambled for air escort until April 14
Trump says he’d be able to say who blew up Nord Stream if he asked ‘certain people’
Trump reiterated he disagrees with the allegations that blame Russia for the incident
Putin’s initiative for V-Day ceasefire remains relevant — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, the relevant instructions have been issued by the supreme-commander-in-chief
Almost all of Europe wages war on Russia under Nazi banners — Lavrov
"They have declared the goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on us on the battlefield like they did in the Operation Unthinkable plan," the Russian foreign minister underlined
