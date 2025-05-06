NATO, EU pursue programs preparing for direct military conflict with Russia — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. NATO and the European Union have launched programs aimed at preparing for a direct military confrontation with Russia, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu said in an article published in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"At the same time, European elites, incited and patronized by London and Paris, continue to make loud declarations about the need to deliver a strategic defeat to Russia. But that is not all. Accompanied by this incessant clamor, NATO and the European Union have initiated programs aimed at preparing the collective West for a direct military conflict with Russia," Shoigu noted.

"These aggressive measures, like the ongoing eastward expansion of NATO toward Russia’s borders, are justified - true to the best traditions of Goebbels-style propaganda - by Russophobic fabrications," he emphasized.

According to him, under the current circumstances, the role of the Russian Security Council in the organization of state and military governance is increasing.