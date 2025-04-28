Russian nuclear submarine hits coastal target from distance of over 1,100 km during drills

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The Krasnoyarsk nuclear-powered submarine has hit a coastal target at the Kura test range in Kamchatka from a distance of over 1,100 kilometers during routine drills in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"The Pacific Fleet’s Krasnoyarsk nuclear submarine covertly moved to the assigned area in the Pacific Ocean to launch a Kalibr cruise missile at a coastal target. The cruise missile successfully hit the coastal target at the Kura test range on the Kamchatka Peninsula. The distance to the target exceeded 1,100 kilometers," the statement reads.

During the second phase of the drills, the Krasnoyarsk submarine performed a mission to search for a mock enemy submarine, and attacked it with a rocket torpedo. According to objective control data, the warhead hit the simulated underwater target.

The exercise area was closed to civilian ships and aircraft.

Krasnoyarsk, the second nuclear-powered submarine of Project 885M Yasen-M, was built at the Sevmash Shipyard. The submarine joined the Russian Navy in December 2023.