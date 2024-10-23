Minsk, Moscow support each other through weapons supplies — Belarusian defense chief

MINSK, October 23. /TASS/. Minsk and Moscow continue to support each other in the field of weapons supplies, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said.

"I cannot fail to highlight defense cooperation, where the parties continued to support each other in terms of supplies of the necessary weapons and military equipment," he stated at a joint board meeting of the Russian and Belarusian defense ministries in Minsk.

Khrenin also pointed out that Belarus and Russia had made significant achievements in defense cooperation in 2024. "First and foremost, it’s about the improvement of the regional group of forces and the sharing of the experience of the special military operation," he said.

The Belarusian defense chief also described the activities of both defense ministries as "robust and effective."