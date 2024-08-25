More rocket, artillery weapons delivered to Kursk Region — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. More rocket and artillery weapons have been provided to the Russian forces deployed in the borderline Kursk Region upon a request from the regional regional operations headquarters, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Additional rocket and artillery weapons have been sent to the group of forces," the ministry said, adding that weapons supplies continued according to schedule.

The ministry pointed out that its task force was accepting requests on a round-the-clock basis, processing them within 24 hours.