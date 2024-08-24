About 3,200 people evacuated from Kursk Region’s borderline districts in 24 hours

KURSK, August 24. /TASS/. Approximately 3,200 people have been evacuated from the borderline districts of Russia’s Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, Artyom Sharov, deputy spokesman for the Russian Emergencies Ministry, said at a news briefing.

"In the past 24 hours, more than 3,200 people left borderline areas on their own and in organized groups," he said.

Overall, about 10,000 people, including almost 3,000 children, have been housed in temporary accommodation centers in several Russian regions. They are receiving medical, psychological and legal aid.