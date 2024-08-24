{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Military operation in Ukraine

About 3,200 people evacuated from Kursk Region’s borderline districts in 24 hours

Overall, about 10,000 people, including almost 3,000 children, have been housed in temporary accommodation centers in several Russian regions

KURSK, August 24. /TASS/. Approximately 3,200 people have been evacuated from the borderline districts of Russia’s Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, Artyom Sharov, deputy spokesman for the Russian Emergencies Ministry, said at a news briefing.

"In the past 24 hours, more than 3,200 people left borderline areas on their own and in organized groups," he said.

Overall, about 10,000 people, including almost 3,000 children, have been housed in temporary accommodation centers in several Russian regions. They are receiving medical, psychological and legal aid.

IDF destroys Islamic Jihad tunnel in Gaza Strip
Israeli troops eliminated a large number of armed militants and destroyed several military facilities in that area
Germany may expand list of weapons its supplies to Ukraine — Russian ambassador
According to Sergey Nechayev, people in Germany disapprove of the government’s decision to supply weapons to Ukraine because this leads to the conflict escalations and entails considerable budgetary spending whereas this money could be used for peaceful purposes
Fire area in Karachai-Circassia growing to 263 hectares
Earlier reports said the active fire area was 15 hectares
Captured Ukrainian soldiers play like they’re civilians, outed by phone data — official
Apty Alaudinov called the Ukrainian soldiers operating in the Kursk Region a bunch of thugs
Volchansk may be completely destroyed due to massive Ukrainian attacks — administration
Vitaly Ganchev pointed out that the Ukrainian troops are actively using drones
North Korean diplomat blames US for creating concept of nuclear threat
United States continues to fabricate someone else’s ‘nuclear threat,’ obsessed with ensuring unilateral nuclear superiority, diplomat said
Seizure of Allegro trains by Finnish VR illegal — Russian Railways
Unlawfulness of actions of the Finnish side is confirmed by decisions of Russian courts, which bind the Finnish railway operator to continue performing contracts made by it
State of emergency activated in district of Voronezh Region after drone attack
Two women were founded and one of them was hospitalized in a grave condition after the night drone attack
Numerous countries express interest in India-produced AK-203 assault rifles — official
India has become the first foreign country where the AK-203 iteration of the Kalashnikov assault rifle is manufactured
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Ukrainians deserting army en masse, don't want to lay down lives for Zelensky — senator
Sergey Tsekov emphasized that attempts to ban the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which has true believers in Ukraine in an uproar, also play a significant role
No need for more massive strikes against facilities in Ukraine — Putin
Currently, other tasks are on the agenda, the president emphasized
Russian Ambassador to US Antonov to return home in October — diplomatic source
Anatoly Antonov has been Russia’s Ambassador to the United States since August 2017
Enemy losses: developments in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy has lost 5,137 servicemen since fighting began in the region
Russian units use Lancet to wipe out Ukrainian combat vehicles in Kursk Region
The ministry provided footage of the attack
Captured Ukrainian soldier says goal was to create semblance of presence in Kursk Region
He and his fellow soldiers rode three armored personnel carriers to a settlement where they immediately came under fire from Russian soldiers
West directs all of Kiev's strikes on civilian targets — Russian diplomat
"We have always maintained that the West has been the guiding force behind all of the Kiev regime's attacks on civilian infrastructure since the first day of the open phase of the conflict, and from day one we identified the regime's terrorist activities," Maria Zakharova said
Zelensky signed law on actual ban of canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Such data were posted on the website of the Ukrainian parliament
Three Ukrainian missiles downed over Kursk Region in the evening of August 23
"Three Ukrainian missiles were destroyed in the skies of the Kursk Region late in the evening yesterday. Thanks to air defense fighters and border protectors!" Smirnov wrote
Strikes on Ukrainian reserves, cases against foreign reporters: situation in Kursk Region
An enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was destroyed west of Skrylievka
Ukrainian General Staff says situation around Krasnoarmeisk, Kupyansk tough
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday that Russia’s Battlegroup Center had liberated the community of Zhelannoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Four employees killed in hostage-taking incident at Russian prison — officials
During a special operation to free the hostages, all four criminals were liquidated
Ukrainian recruits refuse to fire at Russians, commander says
Ukrainian commanders blame poorly-trained recruits for failures on the eastern flank, especially for the territorial losses in the Krasnoarmeisk area in the Donetsk People’s Republic, where they "enabled Russia’s army to advance"
Russian helicopter strikes Ukrainian troops in borderline district of Kursk Region
The ministry provided footage of the attack
Russia delivers 16 precision strikes at Ukrainian military sites over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempts to deploy reserves in the Kursk Region over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported
Ukrainian POWs cannot be taken out of harm's way due to Kiev's shelling attacks — officer
According to Major General Apty Alaudinov, Akhmat fighters have already taken numerous Ukrainian soldiers prisoner
Press review: NATO complicit in Kursk attack and Russian military officials get new roles
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 21st
Some convicts serving in Ukrainian army refuse to go into combat
A former member of the Verkhovna Rada explained that when prisoners wrote applications for mobilization, they had a completely different motivation
Russia imports more than half of non-food goods — ministry
Russia can't produce everything that is imported today, the official said, adding that this is not realistic
Trump defeats Harris by landslide in Elon Musk’s poll on X social network
More than 5.8 million people took part in the vote
Drone drifted to Sevastopol yacht club pier destroyed in-situ
The drone suppressed in one of Ukrainian army attacks was washed during the day to the pier of the South yacht club in Sevastopol
EU ministers to discuss sending instructors to Ukraine next week — newspaper
The decision will be made by November "at the latest," the newspaper added
Chinese diplomat urges US to immediately stop official interaction with Taiwan
According to the Chinese embassy spokesperson, "China has long been recognized by the international community as a contributor to global peace, development and international order"
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joins Trump at Arizona rally
Trump described Kennedy’s presidential campaign as extraordinary
Ukraine raised risk of nuclear war for allies, former chief of Romanian intelligence says
"Ukraine understood very well what it was doing," Silviu Predoiu said
Russian commander reports presence of active NATO soldiers in Kursk area
Apty Alaudinov specified that he referred to active NATO servicemen
Russian bomb squad finds, destroys two Ukrainian air bombs in Kursk Region
Bomb squad technicians from the Emergency Situations Ministry defused and destroyed two demolition bombs, a FAB-500 and a FAB-250
Russia takes some rear enemy positions under fire control near Karlovka in DPR
This should serve to weaken Ukrainian defenses at this sector of the line of engagement, the officer said
HIMARS missiles, artillery rounds included in US’ new aid package to Ukraine
Assistance includes aerial systems equipment and munitions, 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor missiles
Russian Armed Forces disrupt Ukrainian army attacks in Kursk Region
A tank, seven armored vehicles, and two motor vehicles were destroyed also
FACTBOX: What is known about new anti-Russian sanctions imposed by US
According to the document, the restrictions against companies "whose products and services enable Russia to sustain its military efforts and evade sanctions"
Two powerful solar flares detected on August 22 — scientists
The first flare was detected in the early hours of Thursday
Drone debris causes fire in Russia’s Voronezh Region — governor
Response teams are working at the site
Chinese Foreign Ministry confirms visit by US security advisor
Jake Sullivan is also expected to meet with other senior officials
Ukraine’s army withdrawing troops from near Kupyansk after Russian forces breach defenses
"With regard to the situation near Peschanoye, if we talk about the enemy’s behavior, Ukrainian armed formations are currently trying to slow down the advance of our forces," military expert Andrey Marochko said
Suppressed drone drifted to pier in Sevastopol — governor
Professionals will now decide whether to blast it in-situ or transport away for destruction
Ukraine seeks to unleash new world war by attacking Russian nuclear plant — politician
The goal of the drone attack was to cause a Chernobyl-like disaster and contaminate all of Europe with radiation, said Zmago Jelincic
Ukraine doesn’t view India as mediator in potential talks — NYT
The Ukrainian officials portrayed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kiev as a "welcome show of support for their country"
Manufacturers of FPV drone Upyr found drone producing plant Uraldronzavod
The FPV drone Upyr (Vampire) was first used in the special military operation zone in May 2023 and proved its effectiveness
Diplomats visit Russian national in US custody, says consul general
Artur Petrov is being kept at a detention facility in the New York City
Medvedev rules out peace talks with Kiev until enemy 'completely defeated'
The politician also hinted at those behind the attack on the Kursk Region, making unflattering comments about a former British prime minister
Ukraine attacks ferry loaded with fuel tanks in Kavkaz port: victims, damage, response
The area of the fire covered 500 square meters, emergency response services reported
Kherson Region governor says Ukraine will attempt to attack Tendra Spit and Kinburn Spit
According to Vladimir Saldo, there is a large number of unmanned boats, assault boats and helicopters among the equipment deployed there
Russia’s Uralkali company lauds Dutch police inspection of US-based Haas F1 Team
"This was an expected consequence of Haas’ refusal to comply with the arbitration ruling awarding payment and a race car to Uralkali," a spokesman for the Russian company said
Russian forces destroy US-made Abrams tank in borderline Kursk area — commander
"In addition, we have eliminated several artillery guns of various caliber and also several command posts," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Six aligned planets to be seen on Wednesday morning
The planets alignment will take a sector within about 160 degrees in the sky
Russia’s Battlegroup East eliminates up to 140 enemy troops in past day
Battlegroup spokesman Alexander Gordeyev added that the forces had also improved their frontline positions, thwarting the enemy’s attempts to reinforce its units
Press review: Harris train rolling as DNC wraps up and Indian PM to walk fine line in Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 23rd
US authorizes import of certain Russian diamonds, jewelry until September 1, 2025
In February, the US government announced that it would ban the import of unsorted rough diamonds and diamond jewelry from Russia from March 1
UAE facilitates swapping almost 1,800 POWs between Russia, Ukraine in 2024
The diplomatic agency expressed its appreciation to the governments of the two countries "for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation endeavors"
Read more
Russian Battlegroup East thwarted four Ukrainian army’s counterattacks
EU Diplomacy Chief says EU-China trade war unavoidable — South China Morning Post
According to Borrell, the likely aggravation of trade relations between the EU and China "is in line with the logic of things"
US seeks to show its ‘anti-Russian essence’ by introducing sanctions — Moscow’s envoy
Anatoly Antonov pointed out that "the negative aspects of US actions are obvious to everyone"
Over 150 munitions destroyed in Kursk Region
Ministry’s ordnance technicians found and destroyed the warhead of a Tochka-U missile fired by the Ukrainian army, the press service added
US sends reconnaissance plane to monitor Russia’s activities — media
According to Newsweek, on August 20, the plane conducted a six-hour-long flight in the Baltic region bordering Russia
Kiev’s forces question strategic premise of Kursk incursion — officer
According to the Ukrainian serviceman, the Ukrainian political leadership devised the offensive in order to divert the Ukrainians’ attention from the dire situation on the frontline and in the country’s economy and energy infrastructure
Foreign aid to Ukraine a money laundering scheme, head of Chechnya says
Ramzan Kadyrov noted that there is no need to worry about hostilities currently happening on Russian territory
Two Russian sailors die in accident in Turkey — newspaper
According to the news outlet, the incident occurred on Friday when the vessel was anchored near Bandirma in the country’s north-west
Putin, Pashinyan discuss results of Russian president’s visit to Baku — Kremlin
According to the statement, "the Russian side reaffirmed its readiness to provide further assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan in their efforts to work toward a peace treaty, promote the delimitation and demarcation of the border and unblock transportation and logistics routes" between the two South Caucasus countries"
Four Ukrainian missiles destroyed over Kursk Region
"Four more Ukrainian missiles were destroyed in the skies of the Kursk Region in the morning. Thanks to air defense fighters and border protectors!" Smirnov wrote
Russian Cabinet introduces benefit for imports of LNG producing equipment
The tariff benefit implies that goods will be exempt from the import customs duty
Ukrainian drones attack private residences in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region
The governor added that information on the aftermath of the attacks is being updated
Russian forces control about 50 settlements in Kharkov region — official
The liberated territories have a combined population of around 2,000 people in total, the head of the Kharkov Region's civil-military administration Vitaly Ganchev said
Russian forces destroy French-made Crotale missile system in Kursk Region
According to Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov, it costs €8.9 million
Putin met top brass of Russian Armed Forces, listened to situation reports
The head of state listened to reports of Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chief of the Main Operations Department of the General Staff Sergey Rudskoy, Kremlin’s press service said
Increased level of complexity assigned to fire in Rostov Region’s Proletarsk
The firefighting effort involves 37 men and 12 vehicles
Russian forces capture ten Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region — commander
The enemy lost a tank and five armored vehicles, a Bukovel electronic warfare system and a gun were destroyed
Neo-Nazis who attacked Russia’s Kursk region sure to be defeated - Russian ambassador
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said the subject was raised during Russian diplomats’ recent meetings with compatriots in Salt Lake City and Chicago
NATO citizens contact Russian embassies for residence permits en masse — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that, starting on August 19, citizens of other states are allowed to apply to Russia, if they are being persecuted in their states for following traditional values
Washington says discussing with Kiev use of US arms to strike deeper inside Russia
Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters on Thursday that the use of American weapons to strike inside Russia’s Kursk Region does not run counter to the US policy
AK-203 assault rifle plant in India has plans to expand — CEO
Sudhir Kumar Sharma noted that there are still areas in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, where the machines are manufactured, so it is possible that production will be expanded there
Ukraine peace initiative shouldn’t be unilateral - Indian foreign minister
"Our view is that any exercise, if it has to be productive, will naturally have to involve the other party concerned," Subrahmanyam Jaishankar stressed
Ukraine disconnects backup power line at Zaporozhye NPP
The Ferrosplavnaya-1 high-voltage 330kV power supply line was disconnected from the Zaporozhye NPP on August 23
Inmates plotted their attack in Russian prison in advance, law enforcement source says
According to TASS source, the attack was well-planned
US not planning to transfer F-16 jets to Ukraine — Air Force Secretary
"The United States is helping to train pilots together with our partners and significant progress in training will be achieved next year," Kendall said
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspends his campaign for US president
He also said he would ask to remove his name from the ballots in ten key states
115 servicemen returned to Russian in prisoner-of-war swap
The United Arab Emirates provided intermediary efforts of humanitarian nature during the return of Russian servicemen from captivity
No 'buffer zone' on Russian territory, says ambassador to US
Anatoly Antonov warned that Moscow is not going to consult Washington on how to act to expel the Ukrainian armed forces from the Kursk Region
Ukrainian army lost over 5,500 servicemen when fighting in Kursk direction
The Russian army aviation engaged manpower and materiel of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region and hit concentration areas of the adversary in the Sumy Region
Putin made decision on response to Kiev’s incursion – ambassador to US
The retaliation will be tough, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said
Press review: Moscow-Beijing ties look for shot in arm and US backdoors new nuke strategy
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 22nd
FACTBOX: Inmates take staff hostage at correctional facility in Volgograd Region
According to emergency response services, one employee was killed
About 30-40% of Kharkov Region must be liberated to hold referendum — official
Vitaly Ganchev also hopes to hold a survey by the end of the year in order to gauge public interest in becoming a part of Russia
Trump leads Harris in latest survey of likely US voters
The telephone and online survey of around 1,900 likely voters was conducted on August 15 and 18-21, the pollster said
One of hostage takers at Russian penal colony was drug gang member — court verdict
Ramzidin Toshev joined the group in an attempt to solve financial problems
Russian army hits Kiev's reserves in Plavni, Primorskoye in Zaporozhye Region — politician
Plavni and Primorskoye are north of the town of Vasilievka
Modi arrives in Ukraine for first visit ever by an Indian PM
Modi arrived in the Ukrainian capital after wrapping up his visit to Poland
FSIN refutes allegations about seizure of colony in Volgograd Region by criminals
The criminals took hostages and seized one isolated building in the colony’s territory
Russia's top prosecutor reveals startling new details about 1918 Romanov family execution
According to Igor Krasnov, members of the royal family did not die immediately because they had diamonds and jewelry sewn into their clothes, and the bullets ricocheted off
Unrecovered bodies of European mercenaries litter Kursk fields — Russian MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the West needed the Ukrainian incursion into the borderline Russian region of Kursk to test how well Russia’s border is protected
Russian Armed Forces liberate one more settlement — official
