Ukraine disconnects backup power line at Zaporozhye NPP

MELITOPOL, August 23. /TASS/. A high-voltage 330kV power supply line, known as Ferrosplavnaya-1, which feeds the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been disconnected by the Ukrainian side, the plant's communications director Yevgeniya Yashina told TASS.

"The line was disconnected by the Ukrainian side, the problem is on their side. It’s unknown when it will come back on, it does not depend on us," she said.

Meanwhile, experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been informed about the line’s disconnection.

"IAEA experts present at the plant were informed about the shutdown of the 330kV power supply line," she said.

The Ferrosplavnaya-1 high-voltage 330kV power supply line was disconnected from the Zaporozhye NPP on August 23. The plant’s essential needs are currently being met by the 750 kV line, known as Dnepropetrovskaya. No safety violations have been recorded at the plant. Radiation background at the ZNPP and adjacent territory is unchanged and is within normal levels.

The ZNPP, located in Energodar, has six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW. It is Europe‘s largest nuclear power generating facility. At the end of February 2022, the facility was taken over by Russian forces. Since then, Ukrainian army units have periodically shelled both residential areas in Energodar and the plant itself using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers.