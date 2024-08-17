Over 1,700 people leave border areas of Kursk Region in past 24 hours

KURSK, August 17. /TASS/. Over 1,700 people have been evacuated from the border areas of the Kursk Region in the past 24 hours, acting governor’s spokeswoman Irina Tolmacheva said.

"A state of emergency and a counter-terrorist operation are in effect in the region. Under the order of Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov, we continue the evacuation of the people to safe areas. In the past 24 hours, a total of 1,724 people have left, either on their own or within organized groups," she said in a video, published in the regional government Telegram channel.

She noted that 84 temporary accommodation facilities have been deployed in the region, which currently accommodate over 6,500 residents of border areas, including almost 1,400 children. In addition, 171 temporary accommodation facilities operate in 24 regions, accommodating about 10,000 people, including 3,000 children. The people are being provided with everything necessary; Ministry of Emergency Situations employees, medics, social services and volunteers are involved in aid operations.

"People are being provided with psychological, informational aid and allowances," the official added.

In the past 24 hour, 160 tons of humanitarian aid have been delivered in the region. The regional authorities monitor the situation regarding the food stockpile in border areas.