Vietnamese navy frigate calls at Russia’s Vladivostok

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The Hung Dao frigate of the Vietnam People’s Navy arrived in Russia’s Far Eastern port city of Vladivostok on a business visit, the Russian Pacific Fleet’s press service said.

"Today, the Hung Dao frigate of the Vietnam People’s Navy arrived in Vladivostok on a business visit. After the ship docked in the Pacific Fleet’s home port, side-by-side with Russian warships, a welcome ceremony was held, led by Commander of the Primorsky Flotilla of the Pacific Fleet Rear Admiral Alexey Sysuyev," the press service said.

The visit will continue until July 31. Various cultural events are scheduled for its crew, including sightseeing tours and a visit to the Pacific Fleet Museum.