FSB thwarts terrorist attack on Orthodox church in Adygea, suspect detained

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The FSB has thwarted a terrorist attack on an Orthodox church in the Republic of Adygea in the northwestern part of the Caucasus by a member of an international terrorist organization outlawed in Russia, a native of a Central Asian country, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) reported.

"The terrorist was preparing to attack a religious institution (Orthodox church) in the city of Maykop and murder its clergy and security guards. In the end, he planned to set the building on fire. He conducted ground reconnaissance, drew up plans for the attack, purchased the necessary components and made incendiary devices. He planned to make a video of the act and then post it online in order to propagate the ideas of the international terrorist organization in the wake of this high-profile crime," the FSB’s Public Relations Center said. After the attack, he intended to flee abroad.

"Due to measures taken, his activity was identified and thwarted in the nick of time. Prohibited files of the international terrorist organization, a flag of the terrorist organization, a knife and components of an incendiary device were found and seized from the criminal," the FSB added.

A criminal case under Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (terrorist attack) has been opened. Urgent investigative actions as well as active search measures are underway.