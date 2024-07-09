14 civilians killed in Ukraine’s attacks on Russian borderline territories in past week

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Fourteen residents of Russian borderline settlements were killed and more than 130 wounded as a result of Ukraine’s shelling attacks during the past week, Russian foreign ministry’s ambassador at large, Rodion Miroshnik, said.

"During the past week, fourteen civilians, including one child were killed and 137 more, including seven minors, were wounded from shelling attacks on Russian territories by the Nazi," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Miroshnik, at least 1,900 rounds were fired during this period.