Russian warplanes deliver strikes on four militant hideouts in Syrian mountains

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes on four militant hideouts in hard-to-reach mountainous areas of Syria, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) said.

"In the past day, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes on four hideouts, used by militants who left the Al-Tanf zone and took refuge in hard-to-access areas of the El-Amor mountain ridge in the Homs Governorate," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said.

Over the past day, Syrian militants attacked pro-government forces’ positions in the Idlib de-escalation zone nine times. One Syrian serviceman was killed in a drone attack in Idlib.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russian military registered five violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols. The reported incidents were related to flights of unmanned aerial vehicles that were not coordinated with the Russian side.

Besides, the coalition’s planes violated Syrian airspace in the al-Tanf zone 14 times in the reported period. The violations were committed by F-15, Rafale, and Typhoon fighter jets, as well as by A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft.