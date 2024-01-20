Ukraine loses up to 320 troops in Donetsk area in past day — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russain forces repelled four Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area in the past day, making the enemy lose up to 320 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In the Donetsk area, units of Battlegroup South, backed by artillery forces, repelled four attacks by assault teams from the 24th Mechanized Brigade and 81st Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Shumy and Belogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Artillery strikes inflicted damage on troops and equipment of the 22nd, 28th and 93rd mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost up to 320 troops killed and wounded," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, six pickup trucks, a Msta-B howitzer and a D-20 howitzer were destroyed.